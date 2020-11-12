Trump reportedly discussing presidential run in 2024

CBS News is reporting that the outgoing US President is already speaking with his top advisors about another presidential run in 2024.



No decisions have been made but one advisor to President Donald Trump tells CBS that his allies are working to keep his options open for his political future.



Trump has still given no indication that he will concede.



According to advisors to the president, the Trump campaign legal team remains focused on bringing Pennsylvania legal challenges back to the Supreme Court in hopes of granting the president a legal victory, even if it does not change the math nor the outcome of the 2020 election.



Advisors tell CBS that this kind of win would help the president prove the election wasn't fair in the court of public opinion.