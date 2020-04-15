TTC operators refuse to work for fear of coronavirus

The TTC confirmed Wednesday night, that 33 of its bus operators at the Queensway Division initiated work refusals, based on workplace safety concerns.

That followed action from five other operators earlier Wednesday at the Wilson Division, who also walked out over similar concerns.

According to the TTC release from spokesperson Stuart Green, the provincial Ministry of Labour is currently reviewing the matter and will make a determination about the job action.

The TTC added In the case involving the 5 operators at Wilson, the Ministry inspector ruled "the circumstances reported by the refusing workers do not meet the conditions" of a work refusal under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

The Ministry also appeared satisfied with how the TTC has implemented protective measures for its operators, including plexiglass barricades for drivers, disposable gloves, wipes and hand sanitizer, along with rear-door boarding to minimize contact.

But ATU National President John DeNino told our media partner CP24 Wednesday night, that his workers are fearing the worst during this pandemic.

"They're afraid for the life, they're afraid for their families and they're afraid for the riding public. We demand that the TTC offer every transit professional the personal protective equipment that they rightfully deserve."

The TTC maintains it considers employee health and safety of paramount importance and that it performs multiple daily cleanings of vehicles - including operator areas

The ministry also noted the TTC is in the process of sourcing and manufacturing washable, reusable face masks.

Those masks will be optional and will be issued to operators in multiples of three to five each within the next couple of weeks.

Operators are currently free to wear masks if they so choose.