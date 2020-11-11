Twenty-nine residents of Toronto long-term care home died in latest COVID-19 outbreak

A long-term care operator says 29 residents have died in a COVID-19 outbreak at an east Toronto facility that began last month.

Revera, which owns and operates a range of homes, says public health officials have confirmed 92 residents of its Kennedy Lodge home have tested positive since the outbreak began on Oct. 2.

The company says 30 of them remain active cases and 32 have recovered.

It says public health officials also confirmed 35 staff members tested positive for COVID-19, with 17 considered resolved and the rest currently isolating at home.

Revera says it continues to do everything it can to ensure the safety of residents and staff, including monitoring residents for symptoms twice daily and asking them to self-isolate in their rooms.

It says all staff are screened for symptoms at the beginning and end of their shifts, and are required to wear a mask and eye protection inside the facility.