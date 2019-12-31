Two Air Canada Planes make contact on tarmac

Two Air Canada planes made contact at Pearson airport last Friday.

In an email to NEWSTALK1010, Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick confirmed "the incident occurred during the towing of a Boeing 777 at Toronto-Pearson on December 27, when the aircraft came into contact with a parked Airbus A321 stationed on the tarmac, away from the terminal."

As seen in the cell phone video taken by a passenger inside the terminal, the bigger aircraft literally spun the smaller plane around.

Both planes were empty at the time and there were no injuries.

Air Canada is investigating the incident.

Fitzpatrick added the Boeing 777 is back in service, but the A321 required repairs.