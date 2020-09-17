iHeartRadio

Two arrested in kidnap, death of 16-year-old Brampton boy

Halton Regional Police Supt. Kevin Maher announces arrests in the murder of 16-year-old Ezekiel Agyemang during a press conference on Thursday morning.

Police have charged two men from Toronto in the death of a 16-year-old boy from Brampton, Ont.

Halton regional police have charged 29-year-old Abdikadir Jumale with kidnapping and 22-year-old Tawane Mohamed with first-degree murder and kidnapping.

In a news conference today, investigators identified the victim as Ezekiel Agyemang.

Agyemang, a Grade 10 student at St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School in Brampton, was found dead from gunshot wounds on June 30 in Milton.

Police say he was targeted due to an ongoing dispute between his friend and another group, and they allege the suspects abducted him in Brampton and kept him against his will until his death.

Investigators are also looking for two more suspects: Toronto residents Ahmed Ismail, 24 and Stanley Frempong, 20.

 