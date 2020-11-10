Two arrests in shooting that injured a 12-year-old boy

After searching for two days, Toronto Police arrested two suspects in connection to this weekend's shooting that left a 12-year-old boy in critical condition​, police chief James Ramer announced Tuesday.

Three teenagers were also injured in the afternoon shooting on Saturday just north of Jane and Finch at a parking lot, but all have been released from hospital.

Ramer said the boy continues to fight for life following the gang-related violence.

"I can't even begin to imagine what that family is going through," Ramer said.

Ramer said after a dynamic investigation following the violence around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, police were able to track down the suspects to the Canadian Tire at Bay and Dundas Monday around 5 p.m.

Rashawn Chambers, 24 and Jahwayne Smart, 25, each face 28 charges, including six counts of attempted murder each.

A vehicle with five people inside was shot at by two men getting out of another car on Saturday, which quickly fled afterwards north on Jane.

Ramer said the suspects also believed to be involved in two other shootings, one in Bradford and another just last week, also in the Driftwood area.

Bullets went through a city child centre in that shooting, though it happened late at night.

Ramer had previously said they were lucky there was only one innocent victim this weekend, considering 30 rounds were left in the parking lot alone, with many people enjoying the nice weather.

"Frankly, it's unbelievable and it just can't continue," he said. "The family has been very grateful for all the letters and support that they've received and it's really helped them during this extremely difficult time."

Chambers is charged with:

1. six counts of Attempt Murder

2. six counts of Discharge Firearm With Intent to Wound, Endanger Life or Prevent Arrest

3. four counts of Aggravated Assault

4. Possess Firearm Other Than Restricted or Prohibited Firearm Without Holding A Licence

5. Possess Loaded Regulated Firearm

6. two counts of Occupy Motor Vehicle With Firearm, Etc.

7. Possess Firearm Other Than Restricted or Prohibited Firearm Knowingly Not Holding a Licence

8. Possess Prohibited/Restricted Weapon or Prohibited Device Knowing No Authority

9. Possess Property or Thing Obtained By Crime/Exceeding $5000

10. Fail to Comply With Firearm Prohibition

11. Possess Firearm with Altered Serial Number

12. Possess Firearm, Etc. While Prohibited



Smart is charged with:



1. six counts of Attempt Murder

2. six counts of Discharge Firearm with Intent to Wound, Endanger Life or Prevent Arrest

3. four counts of Aggravated Assault

4. Possess Firearm Other Than Restricted or Prohibited Firearm without Holding A Licence

5. Possess Loaded Regulated Firearm

6. two counts of Occupy Motor Vehicle With Firearm, Etc.

7. Possess Firearm Other Than Restricted or Prohibited Firearm Knowingly Not Holding a Licence

8. Possess Prohibited/Restricted Weapon or Prohibited Device Knowing No Authority

9. Possess Property or Thing Obtained By Crime/Exceeding $5000

10. Fail to Comply With Firearm Prohibition