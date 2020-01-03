Two arrests in the shooting death of a Brampton teen

Peel Police have announced an arrest in the New Year's Eve murder of a teenaged boy.

It was just two minutes before midnight, police were called to a home north of Steeles and Bramalea.

They found 17-year old Jordan Henry, shot.

First responders tried to save him but he didn't make it.

A 22 year old man from Hamilton is charged with first degree murder. A woman from Kitchener is accused of being an accessory after the fact.

Jordan's family told CBC News he was a promising football player who hoped to become a paramedic.

They say he went to a house party on New Year's Eve and as he was leaving, told his mother not to worry.