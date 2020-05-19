Two arrests made in November 2019 Etobicoke homicide

Two men have been charged in connection to a broad-daylight shooting that left a 50-year-old man dead in Etobicoke in November 2019.

Toronto Police say officers and paramedics found 50-year-old Maple man Antonio Fiorda with gunshot wounds on Nov. 4, in the area of The Queensway and North Queen Street in Etobicoke during the noon hour.

Fiorda was taken to hospital but ultimately died from his injuries.

Police say a suspect vehicle was later located and recovered by police after it had been set on fire.

On Tuesday, officers arrested 29-year-old Toronto man Saaid Mohiadin and charged him with first-degree murder, along with 18-year-old Toronto man Jordan Thompson who's facing a charge of being an accessory after the fact.

Both men are set to appear in court Wednesday.