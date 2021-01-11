iHeartRadio

Two dead after Highway 401 crash near Milton; road remains closed

crash1

Two men have died after a crash on the eastbound 401 between Highway 6 South and Guelph Line near Milton.

The crash happened Sunday night, but the closure could remain in place through the morning rush, according to OPP.

Police say a Jeep Cherokee was seen driving erratically, and speeding before pulling over on the highway.

OPP say although the vehicle was pulled over to the right shoulder, it was partially blocking the right lane. A transport truck collided with it and both occupants of the Jeep were killed.

There is no estimated time on re-opening but Timesaver Traffic will keep you posted every 15 minutes.