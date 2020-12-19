Two fatal collisions in Peel Region Friday night

Peel Regional Police are investigating a pair of fatal collisions that occurred Friday night,one involved a pedestrian.

A 70-year-old male was struck by a vehicle at a gas station near Morning Star Drive and Goreway Drive, just after 6 p.m.

The victim died in hospital.

CP24

The driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene.

A two-vehicle rear end collision near Wolfedale Road and Burnhamthorpe Road West has left one person dead.

The collision occurred just after 7:30 p.m. last night.

Peel Inspector Steven Duivensteyn told our media partner CP24

"It would appear that enough of a collision that caused such damage. Our investigators that's something that they will look to, they'll try and make a determination. We will look at the skid marks on the roadway, they'll also do vehicle examinations and see if we can't find what the speed was of the vehicles upon the collision."

The victim has been identified as a 49-year-old male.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The Major Collision Bureau is investigating.