Two hurt in separate overnight shootings

Two people are hurt after gunfire erupted in separate parts of the city overnight.

Police say a 60-year-old woman was shot after answering a knock at the door of a home near Kipling and Steeles.

It happened around 5 a.m.

Police say the man on the other side of the door was armed with a gun. He fired inside the house.

The woman was hit in the arm and the suspect took off.

Police say a second person was also hurt, but not by gunfire.



Less than two hours earlier, police say a man was ambushed in the lobby of an apartment building near Jane and the 401.

Police say three suspects fired at him at close range then took off in a light coloured vehicle.

He is fighting for his life in hospital.