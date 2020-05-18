UPDATE: One of two missing people following a Markham house fire Sunday accounted for

One of two people feared missing following a Markham house fire and explosion Sunday, is now safe and accounted for.

Fire crews were called to the scene in the area of Bur Oak Avenue, near Kennedy Road at around 10 o'clock Sunday morning.

A total of three people, an adult and two children, were rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

But two others, the father and another child, a 12-year-old boy, were still missing.

Sunday morning, York Regional Police Duty Inspector Andrew Bell confirmed to NEWSTALK 1010 that the father showed up at the home later in the day but was understandably upset.

"He was very distraught. Our investigators have spoken to him, he's co-operative and our investigation continues."

Damage to the building is extensive. A back wall of the home is reportedly completely gone.

There's no word on a cause, but police say neighbours reported hearing a loud bang before the fire erupted.

Police also confirm to NEWSTALK 1010 that crews will attempt to enter the house later Sunday and continue their search of the missing boy as well as sifting through the damage.

The Office of the Fire Marshall is also on scene.