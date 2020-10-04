Two long-term care homes in Toronto's west end dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks

Two long-term care homes in Toronto are still trying to manage COVID-19 outbreaks, as the second wave of the pandemic grips the city.

Late Friday afternoon, Vermont Square, at 914 Bathurst Street, just south of Dupont, reported that 26 residents and 15 staff members had tested positive for the virus.

As a result, the 130 bed facility closed its doors to visitors, as it works with Toronto Public Health, University Health Network and Mount Sinai Hospital to manage the outbreak.

Heather Seaman

Meantime, earlier this week, a long-term care home that dealt with just two COVID-19 cases during the first wave in the spring, is now dealing with an outbreak.

Fairview Nursing Home, in the Dundas Street and Dufferin Street area, reported at least 35 residents and seven employees had tested positive for the virus.

One patient at the home died from virus-related complications.

On Tuesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that the province will be investing $540 million into the long-term care sector.

The cash injection will support facilities with their containment measures, help provide staffing supports, go towards renovations for infection control and any necessary personal protective equipment.

The premier also noted that long-term care homes located in COVID-19 hotspots in Ontario, will be restricted to staff, essential visitors and essential caregivers only.

