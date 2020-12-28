Two more residents die at hard-hit Scarborough LTC home

Officials at North York General Hospital are starting to get a handle on a terrible outbreak at the Tendercare Living Centre in Scarborough.

There have been 43 residents so far who have died during this outbreak.

In an email statement this afternoon, the hospital says along with North York General taking over operations, several other healthcare partners have stepped up to help.

One thing that remains a huge challenge — staffing.

"With high rates of COVID-19 in the community and growing demand for health professionals across the health system, finding additional clinical staff continues to be a significant challenge," the statement reads. "As a result of the collaborative effort of many organizations and professionals, progress is being made to stabilize staffing and increase clinical care at the home."

The biggest issue is with nursing shortages. While physician, PSW, and housekeeping staffing is strong, North York General says an all-out effort is being made to recruit more nurses.

"More nurses have joined the long-term care home team in recent days including nurses from the emergency department and other areas of North York General, and nursing staff from Extendicare, Central East LHIN, and recruited through the Registered Nurses’ Association and agencies (we are working with 11 nursing agencies)," the statement reads. "Also, as more staff recover from COVID-19, they are returning to work at the home. In the meantime, the physicians deployed to the home are assisting with vital nursing and personal care including medication management, feeding residents, and contacting families directly about their loved ones."

North York General does say that an emphasis is being put on communication with families. A dedicated staff member is now following up on all calls from families. A 1-800 number will be in place in the next few days.

There are currently 107 residents infected with COVID-19 at the home. A positive sign — 20 residents have recovered.