Two officers among those taken to hospital in t-bone crash

The province's Special Investigations Unit has been called in to look into a crash involving a Toronto police cruiser, where three people were taken to hospital.

The officers were responding to a call, when the collision happened near Allen Road and Sheppard, just before 11:30.

All three of the people involved suffered serious injuries, and all were taken to hospital.

It's unclear what led to the crash, which appeared to involve a Tesla, in addition to the police SUV.