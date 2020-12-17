iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Two pedestrians killed in two separate GTA collisions

hit

Two separate pedestrian vehicle collisions in two parts of the city Thursday left two people dead.

The last occurred just before 4 p.m. in the Queensbury Avenue and Clonmore Drive area,near Kingston Road and Victoria Park. 

Toronto Police confirm the victim, a 31-year-old construction worker, who was working at a nearby constrcution site,was struck by a vehicle travelling westbound on Clonmore Drive.

That followed a pedestrian struck collision in Scarborough sometime before noon,on Lawrence Avenue east near Birchmount. 

A 44-year-old male, crossing at the crosswalk, was struck by a transport truck that was attempting to make a turn onto Lawrence Avenue.

The male later died of his injuries in hospital.

In both cases, the drivers of the vehicles involved remained on scene.