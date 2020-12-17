Two pedestrians killed in two separate GTA collisions

Two separate pedestrian vehicle collisions in two parts of the city Thursday left two people dead.

The last occurred just before 4 p.m. in the Queensbury Avenue and Clonmore Drive area,near Kingston Road and Victoria Park.

Toronto Police confirm the victim, a 31-year-old construction worker, who was working at a nearby constrcution site,was struck by a vehicle travelling westbound on Clonmore Drive.

That followed a pedestrian struck collision in Scarborough sometime before noon,on Lawrence Avenue east near Birchmount.

A 44-year-old male, crossing at the crosswalk, was struck by a transport truck that was attempting to make a turn onto Lawrence Avenue.

The male later died of his injuries in hospital.

In both cases, the drivers of the vehicles involved remained on scene.