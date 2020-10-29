iHeartRadio

Two people arrested and charged in the murder of Shane Stanford

SHOT

Toronto Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man in Lawrence Manor earlier this month.

33-year-old Shane Stanford was shot as he sat inside his vehicle just after 11:30 p.m. on October 7th, near Bathurst Street and Ranee Avenue. 

Stanford was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thursday police executed 2 search warrants, one in the Jane Street and Wilson Avenue area, the other in Welland
with the assistance of Niagara Regional Police.

Two people were arrested. 

A 27-year-old Toronto man was charged with First-degree murder, while a 17-year-old Toronto girl,who cannot be identified, is facing a charge of an accessory after the fact to murder. 

Both appeared in court via video conference Thursday afternoon.

The homicide was Toronto's 58th of the year.

 