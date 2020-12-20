Two people critically injured in single vehicle crash in Etobicoke early Sunday

Three people were injured when the vehicle their were riding crashed and rolled over.

The accident occurred early Sunday morning, at around 3:05 a.m., near Islington Avenue and Dundas Street West in Etobicoke.

Speaking to our media partner CP24 Sunday, Toronto Police Sgt. Steve Butts, confirmed the vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed when it crashed.

"It seemed to have lost control, veering kind of in a northeast direction,struck a cement barrier on one side of the intersection and then a poll and flipped over onto its side."

Three people were inside the vehicle and according to Butt, two suffered critical injuries.

"All three passengers were transported via trauma protocol to local area hospitals. Two of the passengers are in life-threatening condition at this time."

The area remains closed for an investigation and clean up.