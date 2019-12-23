Two people dead in alleged impared driving crash

A Pickering man has been denied bail for allegedly driving drunk last night, striking three men, killing two of them.

Insp. Stacey Davis says a vehicle reportedly sped into an intersection near Markham Road and Progress in Scarborough, mounted a curb, striking the trio.

She says paramedics took the victims to hospital, where two of them died and a third is being treated for a head injury.

The two people killed are being identified as 19-year-old men.

Davis says a 40-year-old man, who was also taken to hospital, was taken into custody on suspicion of drunk driving.

He's facing nine charges, impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death.

She says witnesses to the crash helped the wounded before emergency services arrived.

The police investigation is ongoing.

Centennial College has released the following statement confirming the two men killed and one injured were international students:

"It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we must inform our Centennial College community of a tragic single-vehicle collision near Progress Campus last night that resulted in the deaths of two of our students and serious injury to another.

All three victims are international students with us, and they were staying in our Progress Campus residence over the holiday break. We are presently reaching out to their families and will not be releasing their names until family members have been notified.

There are approximately 250 Centennial students living on campus over the holiday break, many of them too far from home to make the trip. The college is arranging for on-site grief counselling today through our Centre for Accessible Learning and Counselling and through our service partners.

We ask that you keep the families and friends impacted by this tragedy in your thoughts. Let’s continue to move forward with compassion and support for each other."