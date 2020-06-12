Two people found dead in cars in Mississauga

Peel Police are investigating two deaths in Mississauga this morning.

One man was found shot and killed inside a car on Wharton Way, east of Dixie and Dundas, at roughly 8:00 a.m.

The man and the car were located outside a hotel.

At this point no details have been released on when he was shot or what may have led to the shooting.

And just a 15 minute drive away, police found a person dead inside a burning car near Galloway and Bluegrass, in the area of Mavis and Burnhamthorpe.

That area is now closed off to traffic.

It's not clear whether or not the two incidents could be connected.