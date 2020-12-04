iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Two people found dead inside Milton home

Photo courtesy CP24

Halton Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside of a Milton home.

 

Our media partner CP24 is reporting that crews responded to a home in the area of Britannia Road and Highway 25 shortly after 3:00 p.m. for "two people in obvious medical distress".

 

A man and woman were found dead inside the garage.

 

Police tell CP24 that a family member had called 911 to report the incident, adding that they are not looking for any outstanding suspects.

 