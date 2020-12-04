Two people found dead inside Milton home

Halton Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside of a Milton home.

Our media partner CP24 is reporting that crews responded to a home in the area of Britannia Road and Highway 25 shortly after 3:00 p.m. for "two people in obvious medical distress".

A man and woman were found dead inside the garage.

Police tell CP24 that a family member had called 911 to report the incident, adding that they are not looking for any outstanding suspects.