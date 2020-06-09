Two people in life-threatening condition after separate crashes in Peel region

Two people are in life-threatening condition and a child has serious injuries after separate crashes in the Peel region Tuesday evening.

Peel Region Police Const. Bancroft Wright says officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in Brampton in the area of Countryside and Fernforest Drives shortly after 4:00 p.m.

"The one vehicle, a minivan, had three occupants," Wright said. "The second car only had a driver, a single occupant."

Peel Paramedics Superintendent Jay Szymanski says a total of four people were taken to hospital.

"Two of them went with moderate injuries to local hospital, and there was a critical patient, a female adult that went to a trauma centre in Toronto, as well as they transported a child in serious condition," Szymanski says.

The woman has life-threatening injuries.

In Mississauga, emergency crews responded to a call for a pedestrian struck just before 4:00 p.m. near Queen Street and Thomas Street.

"A female was in obvious trauma, she has since been transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition," Wright said.

Police say the woman is 28 years old and was walking in a crosswalk at the time. The driver remained on the scene.