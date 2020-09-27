Two people including a teenager shot Saturday night

It was another shooting in the Jane Street corridor of North York Saturday night.

Two men were injured in the the shooting at a townhouse complex on Yatescastle Drive, just east of Jane

near Sheppard Avenue, at around 6:30 p.m.

A teenager reportedly suffered serious,but non-life threatening injuries.

A second victim made their own way to hospital and was then transferred to a trauma centre.

CTV NEWS

Police quickly responded and according to Duty Inspector Jim Gotell, zeroed in on two suspects attempting to flee.

"Our officers engaged one of the suspects in a foot chase. Later they engaged a motor vehicle that was leaving the scene in a vehicle pursuit. That pursuit ended about 600 metres away, when it struck another police car."

Gotell confirms officers recovered four weapons at the scene.

The suspects reportedly attempted to discard the guns by throwing them under parked vehicles.

The ETF was also called in and began searching for what was believed to be a third suspect, who may have been hold up in one of the residences, but no one was found.

The investigation continues.