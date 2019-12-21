Two people reportedly arrested in connection to alleged threats against Prime Minister

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have reportedly arrested two people in connection to alleged online threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

You'll recall those jarring images of the Prime Minister, surrounded by a very visible and larger than usual security detail, during an election campaign rally in Mississauga back in October.

NEWSTALK1010 later learned that a threat had been made against the Prime Minister - though it was unclear what it was at the time - which resulted in increased protection.

Trudeau was seen wearing a bulletproof vest, underneath his clothing.

According to the CBC, two people have been arrested in connection to the alleged threat.

The report indicates that the RCMP "executed a search warrant and arrested the two suspects in Quebec Friday".

Some electronic devices were reportedly seized as well.

NEWSTALK1010 will continue to follow this developing story and bring you the details as they become available.