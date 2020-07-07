Two people shot and injured in Hamilton police involved shooting

A police response in Hamilton that began as a domestic call, resulted in two people being shot.

Officers responded to the call of a domestic incident in progress, in the area of Gage Avenue north and Cannon Street East just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived they found a male suspect inside a vehicle who was armed with a gun.

A shooting occurred and two men were left with injuries, one critically.

It's unclear what type of interaction occurred resulting in the shooting, but Hamilton Police confirmed to NEWSTALK 1010 Tuesday night that the SIU will be investigating the shooting and has invoked its mandate, meaning it will take over the investigation.

There are no outstanding suspects wanted in the shooting.



