Two people stabbed in Toronto's Danforth Village area

There's been a double stabbing in Toronto's Danforth Village area.

Police were flagged down by a person near Danforth and Main just after 12:30 p.m. They found a woman who had been stabbed and suffering from serious injured. Officers then located a man who had also been stabbed but his injuries appeared to be minor.

It's unclear if this is a random attack or if the suspect knew the pair.

He is described as a black male, 5'8", with a light complexion, wearing a red t-shirt and red jogging pants. He may have a pellet gun and was armed with a knife.