Two pharmacists charged in opioid drug bust

Two pharmacists are among the six people arrested in an opioid bust in York Region.

Police started their investigation in late 2019, and in December, executed several search warrants, making a couple arrests.

The investigation continued though, and that's when the two pharmacists were rounded up in the bust.

In addition to the arrests, police recovered more than $500,000 in opioid pills, a handgun, and $200,000 in cash.

York Regional Police

York Regional Police say the were as many as seven pharmacies involved in this ring.

Walter Jovel, 27, John Gerges, 35, Sandra Youssef, 30 all from Toronto and Sahir Shemun, 39, Blarsn Zaro, 31 and Firas Georges, 36, all from Vaughan are facing a total of 16 charges between them.

The two pharmacists, John Gerges and Sandra Youssef, are facing charges of possession of a forged document with intent, related to perscriptions.

York Regional Police