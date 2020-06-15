iHeartRadio

Two seriously hurt in Scarborough crash, police watchdog investigating

Ontario's police watchdog is looking into a crash in Scarborough Sunday night, that left two people with serious injuries.

It was around 8:15 p.m., the Special Investigations Unit says Toronto Police officers spotted Nissan Rogue speeding southbound on Markham Road north of Sheppard.

They followed it and the SIU says the Nissan crashed into a Ford Escape, which in turn hit a Honda Civic.

They say two women in the Escape were seriously hurt.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.