Two shot at memorial for murder victim

Toronto Police are investigating after two people were shot at a vigil for Dimarjio Jenkins.

Jenkins, a rapper who also went by the name Houdini, was gunned down in the Entertainment District two weeks ago.

Police say a crowd was gathered in a parking lot near Jane and Wilson when shots rang out. Some reports suggest about 30 shots were fired.

The two people hit walked into hospital on their own. Police describe their injuries as serious.

They tell our sister station, CP24, that most of the people there left and did not cooperate with police. They're asking anyone with information to contact police or Crimstoppers.