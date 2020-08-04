iHeartRadio

Two stabbings in Toronto within 30 minutes Tuesday night

stab

Two stabbings in two different parts of Toronto, a half hour apart.

That is what Toronto Police were dealing with Tuesday night.

The first stabbing occurred near Bloor Street and Dovercourt Road.

Police got the call just before 6:30 p.m. 

Officers located a man with severe stab wounds, considered life-threatening. 

Const. Alex Li confirmed to NEWSTALK1010 Tuesday night that police are looking for one suspect.

"Described to us as male white, slim build, wearing red shorts and a dark t-shirt. we're appealing to the public for assistance".

About 30 minutes later, police respoinded to another stabbing call.

This one on Broadway near Yonge Street at about 7 p.m., that left a woman with serious injuries.

The victim, reported to be in her 40's or 50's,was found in the lobby of a building. 

The suspect,described as a 45-year-old white male with a large build, was subsequently taken into custody. 

Li adds it's not clear if the two knew each other.

"I don't have that information."

