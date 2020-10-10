Two suspects in custody for fatal West end shooting in September

Toronto Police announced the arrest of two men wanted in connection to a fatal west end shooting last month.

26-year-old Andre Rodriguez was shot and subsequently died of his injuries, outside a Walmart parking lot in the St. Clair Avenue and Mould Avenue area, on the afternoon of September 10th.

(CTV News/Tom Podolec)

On Friday, a 24-year-old Toronto man was arrested and charged with First-Degree murder.

He was scheduled to appear in court Saturday morning.

A second suspect, a 25-year-old Toronto man, was picked up Thursday and charged with conspiracy to commit murder and being an accessory.

He appeared in court on Friday.

Police have issued a warrant and are still on the hunt for a 3rd male suspect, identified as 33-year-old Abdelmuniem Abdalla of Grimsby,(pictured) also wanted for First-Degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.