Two teens charged after stabbing of TTC employee Thursday
Toronto Police have laid charges against two teens allegedly involved in the stabbing of a TTC employee at Scarborough Town Centre on Thursday afternoon.
The two approached the employee just after 5 p.m. and robbed him of his work radio, then one of the teens stabbed the employee.
He suffered non-life threatening injuries and was later released from hospital.
An 18-year-old and 15-year-old face several charges, including robbery and assault with a weapon.
They were scheduled to appear in a Toronto court room Saturday morning.