Two teens charged after stabbing of TTC employee Thursday

stabbing

Toronto Police have laid charges against two teens allegedly involved in the stabbing of a TTC employee at Scarborough Town Centre on Thursday afternoon. 

The two approached the employee just after 5 p.m. and robbed him of his work radio, then one of the teens stabbed the employee. 

He suffered non-life threatening injuries and was later released from hospital.

An 18-year-old and 15-year-old face several charges, including robbery and assault with a weapon. 

They were scheduled to appear in a Toronto court room Saturday morning. 