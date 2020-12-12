Two teens charged after stabbing of TTC employee Thursday

Toronto Police have laid charges against two teens allegedly involved in the stabbing of a TTC employee at Scarborough Town Centre on Thursday afternoon.

The two approached the employee just after 5 p.m. and robbed him of his work radio, then one of the teens stabbed the employee.

He suffered non-life threatening injuries and was later released from hospital.

An 18-year-old and 15-year-old face several charges, including robbery and assault with a weapon.

They were scheduled to appear in a Toronto court room Saturday morning.