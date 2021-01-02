iHeartRadio

Two teens in custody following fatal hit-and-run of Calgary police officer

The investigation into the hit-and-run death of an on-duty Calgary police officer continues today.

Two teenaged suspects -- one 17 and one 19 -- were arrested yesterday afternoon after surrendering to police.

They had been wanted on charges of first-degree murder in the death of Sgt. Andrew Harnett, who police have said was struck and dragged by an SUV he pulled over on New Year's Eve.

Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of the force's homicide unit says the investigation is in its early stages.

As it progresses, Harnett is being remembered as an exceptional police officer who had a knack for dealing with the public.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi says he's angry and sad, but also grateful for Harnett's service.
 