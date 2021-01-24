iHeartRadio

Two tickets split Saturday's $8.4 million Lotto 649 jackpot

649 BIG

It was a split decision for Saturday's Lotto 649 jackpot.

Two tickets, one in Quebec and the other in B.C., split the $8.4 million prize, each winning $4.2 million.

The winning numbers drawn were: 5-17-21-29-41 & 43. The Bonus number was 46.

The Guranteed $1 million prize-08396754-01 was also won by a B.C. ticket holder.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on January 27th, is expected to be worth approximately $5 million.

with files from The Canadian Press