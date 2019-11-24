iHeartRadio
Two Toronto firefighters injured on duty are both back home

FIREMEN

Two Toronto Firefighters injured, while battling a fire downtown lat month, are now both back home.

Captain James Warren and firefighter Terry Leimonis, walked out together from St. Michael's hospital Saturday.

The pair were injured when they fell through the roof of a three-storey abandoned heritage home on Shuter street November 2nd.

Warren, a long time Captain, bore the brunt of the fall, suffering serious injuries and spending time in the ICU.

Leimonis suffered a broken leg, but was subsequently discharged to recover at home.

Warren remained in hospital until Saturday, when he walked out with Leimonis. 

Fire Chief Matthew Pegg proudly proclaimed his two firefighters were walking out of the hospital together.

 

 

Both Warren and Leimonis will continue their recoveries at home.

