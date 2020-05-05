Two Toronto teens missing

Toronto Police are looking for help to track down to teenaged girls reported as missing.

Alina Hurkmans, 16 and Taiya Taylor, 15 were last seen together at 11:30 p.m. Monday near Don Mills Rd and Lawrence Ave E.

Toronto Police could not say Tuesday where they believe the girls may have gone or whether they were likely to still be together.

Alina stands 5'6 with light brown hair and braces. She was last seen wearing a green jacket, black zip-up hoodie, black sweat pants and white Air Force One running shoes.

Taiya is 5'1 with long light brown hair to her waist and was seen wearing a black waist-length down-filled, black Ugg boots and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Toronto Police or get in touch with Crime Stoppers.