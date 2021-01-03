iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Two vehicles sought in fatal Scarborough hit-and-run Wednesday night

CARS

Police are also looking for not one, but two vehicles involved in a fatal pedestrian struck collision in Scarborough last Wednesday evening.

The victim, identified as a 56-year-old male who died on scene, was struck as he attempted to cross the road near Kennedy Road and Sheppard Avenue east around 5:20 p.m.

The first vehicle believed to be involved is described as a Chrysler 300 model, 2005-2010 silver or teal,that is missing its driver side mirror. 

The second vehicle, described as a white or silver SUV crossover,also struck the victim before taking off. 

Police have released images of both vehicles sought in the hit-and-run.

The pedestrian fatality was the 40th of the year in Toronto.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.