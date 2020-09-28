U.S. misrepresented allegations against Meng Wanzhou to Canada: lawyer

VANCOUVER - The United States omitted and misstated facts when it shared allegations against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou with Canadian officials ahead of her arrest in Vancouver, one of her lawyers argued Monday.

Scott Fenton told a B.C. Supreme Court judge that the summary of allegations used to justify her arrest was "manifestly unreliable'' and could be considered an abuse of process.

A judge is considering whether the argument merits proceeding to a three-week hearing starting in February centred on allegations of abuses of process related to Meng's arrest.

"It's an egregiously misleading summary and also it leads to unreliable inferences of causation,'' Fenton told the B.C. Supreme Court judge.

Meng appeared in court for the first time since May for the next stage in her ongoing extradition hearings in Vancouver.

She is wanted on fraud charges in the United States that both she and Huawei have denied.