Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting two teens

An Uber driver is facing charges of sexual assault, after a pair of teens claimed they were assaulted last Thursday.

York Regional Police say the teens were picked up by a driver in Holland Landing just before 1am. The ride ended in Newmarket, where the driver allegedly sexually assayulted two of the five teens.

Thanks to help from Uber, the driver was identified arrested on July 3rd, at his home in Aurora.

55-year-old Naser Rajabi is facing two counts of sexual assault.

Police have released his photo, because there is the chance there may be more possible victims out there.

If you have information, call York Regional Police.