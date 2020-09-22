Union, Ford Motor Company reach tentative deal

Unionized auto workers will now vote on a tentative deal reached between Unifor and Ford Motor Company.

Nearly $2 billion of investments has been announced to retool the Oakville complex to begin building five models of electric vehicles and bring new products to the engine plant in Windsor.

"Today is an historic day. We are not only talking about solidifying the footprint of the auto industry in the short term, but for the long term. I think it's fair to say that as an organization we hit a home run,” said Unifor President Jerry Dias.

Details of the agreement will be relayed to members over the weekend before Sunday's vote.