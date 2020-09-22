iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Union, Ford Motor Company reach tentative deal

Unifor Ford

Unionized auto workers will now vote on a tentative deal reached between Unifor and Ford Motor Company.

Nearly $2 billion of investments has been announced to retool the Oakville complex to begin building five models of electric vehicles and bring new products to the engine plant in Windsor.

"Today is an historic day. We are not only talking about solidifying the footprint of the auto industry in the short term, but for the long term. I think it's fair to say that as an organization we hit a home run,” said Unifor President Jerry Dias.

Details of the agreement will be relayed to members over the weekend before Sunday's vote.