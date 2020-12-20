Unsanctioned anti-lockdown protest underway, impacting Yonge St. traffic

An anti-lockdown Christmas protest is underway in the city, impacting traffic along northbound Yonge street.

It started at Yonge-Dundas Square and is heading north on Yonge, towards St. Clair. However, details of the full route of the procession have not been released.

A couple hundred demonstrators are participating - most of them not wearing masks or physical distancing - many of them with children in tow.

Organizers say they disagree with the cancellation of the Santa Claus Parade, saying that "Christmas is essential." They disagree with restrictions on gatherings.

Police and city officials are warning people to stay away from the area.

A couple days ago, our media partner CP24 says police tweeted that this is not a sanctioned event, that no city permits had been issued.

Police are warning that commercial vehicles in the procession will be ticketed.

CP24 even spotted a couple trucks decked out for the holidays, including a Santa on a float. They're reporting that an event organizer has been served a summons to appear in court, under the "Reopening Ontario Act".

The organizer has not been named, because this is not a criminal charge.

Newstalk1010 will bring you more details on this story, as we get them.