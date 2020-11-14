iHeartRadio

UPDATE: 11-year old boy dies after fall in North York Friday afternoon

vic park

Toronto police are investigating the death of an 11-year-old boy who they said fell through a skylight above the gymnasium of a North York high school.

Officers were called to Victoria Park Collegiate Friday around 5:30 p.m.

Police said the boy fell about 10 metres, and died of his injuries soon after in hospital.

Investigators said the boy was one of five youths who had climbed onto the school's roof.

Toronto Police Insp. Paul Rinkoff said ``it appears from very preliminary investigation that it may be misadventure,'' adding ``we don't believe there is any sign of suspicious activity.''

He also noted that due to their young ages, police do not believe that any of the youths involved attended the school.
 