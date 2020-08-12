UPDATE: 24-year-old man killed after wheel flies off vehicle on Highway 401 in Scarborough

A massive traffic incident this morning has shut down the eastbound express lanes on Highway 401 between Warden and McCowan.

Police say a 24-year-old man was killed.

A pickup truck was travelling westbound and towing a flatbed trailer this morning, when a wheel from the trailer became detached and crossed into the eastbound express lanes before crashing into the victim's vehicle.



Police are on scene investigating. Expect the highway to be closed for most of the morning.