UPDATE: 24-year-old man killed after wheel flies off vehicle on Highway 401 in Scarborough

Flying wheel

A massive traffic incident this morning has shut down the eastbound express lanes on Highway 401 between Warden and McCowan.

Police say a 24-year-old man was killed.

A pickup truck was travelling westbound and towing a flatbed trailer this morning, when a wheel from the trailer became detached and crossed into the eastbound express lanes before crashing into the victim's vehicle.

At least one person has died after a tire reportedly flew off a vehicle on the highway this morning.

Police are on scene investigating. Expect the highway to be closed for most of the morning.

