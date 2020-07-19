UPDATE: 3 protesters arrested for defacing statues Saturday released

Three protesters, who were arrested and charged with mischief and damage under five-thousand dollars after defacing several statues downtown Saturday, have been released.

The three reportedly refused to sign a document for a promise to appear in court that would have allowed for their release sooner.

They remained in custody until just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning,when the lawyer for one of

the three reportedly confirmed they had all been released.

Demonstrators had been camped outside 52 division in downtown Toronto throughout the night, demanding the three be released.

All three are scheduled to appear in a Toronto court September 30th.

