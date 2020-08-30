UPDATE: 7 Toronto police officers injured during incident at midtown demonstration

Toronto police say seven officers were injured - including four who were sent to hospital - during an incident at a demonstration in midtown.

A peaceful demonstration in support of Black-owned businesses impacted by Crosstown LRT construction took a turn late Saturday.

Police say just after 8 p.m., a man not believed to be involved in the demonstration, jumped onto a car.

Officers intervened and that's when a second person reportedly began fighting with officers.

Police say the crowd of demonstrators surrounded officers as the scuffle unfolded, and things got heated.

Additional officers were called to the scene.

Two people were arrested. Both are reportedly facing assault charges. One is also facing a mischief charge.

with files from NEWSTALK 1010