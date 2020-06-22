UPDATE: A haircut by midweek in Toronto?

Premier Doug Ford says Toronto and the Peel Region are set to enter Stage 2 of the province's reopening plan on Wednesday.

That will leave Windsor-Essex as the only region of the province still in Stage 1.

Ford says the trends are improving in Toronto and Peel, but the threat of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex is still too great.

He says the province is trying to help the region open as quickly as possible, including expanded and proactive testing on farms, where there have been large outbreaks among migrant workers.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says that 31 of their 32 new cases today come from the agri-farm sector.

Two migrant workers have died in the region due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit is now reporting that a migrant worker in their area has died amid a farm outbreak there.

Toronto had 36 new cases of the virus on Monday, while Peel reported 44 new infections.

Together, those three areas made up less than half of the number of new cases, province-wide.