UPDATE: A shorter quarantine for air travellers

The Alberta government says rapid COVID-19 tests will soon be available at the Calgary airport and a United States border crossing in the province.

The pilot project is to start November 2nd and will be voluntary.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says if travellers take the tests, they will not have to quarantine for the required 14 days.

If they test negative, they will be allowed to leave quarantine if they promise to get a second test on the sixth or seventh day after their arrival.