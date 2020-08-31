UPDATE: Ajax fire Monday afternoon destroys one home damages four others

The fire is now under control, but the damage is extensive to a multi-million dollar home in an affluent area of Ajax Monday afternoon.

The magnitude of the blaze on Buggey Lane, near Salem Road and and Taunton Road,also damaged 4 adjacent homes.

Platoon Chief Michael Moffatt of Ajax Fire and Emergency Services told CP24.com that one of the homes was a complete write-off, while four others sustained minor to medium damage.

Pickering and Whitby fire were called in to assist.

A total of 10 pumper trucks and one aerial truck responded to the call.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office is investigating.

with files from CP24