UPDATE: All games NBA games postponed on Wednesday

Bucks Boycott espn

The NBA has postponed all three of today's playoff games. The announcement comes after the Milwaukee Bucks did not leave their locker room for Game 5 of their series with Orlando.

The Bucks' decision to protest comes in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics also have discussed boycotting games in their playoff series, which is scheduled to start tomrrow.