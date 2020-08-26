UPDATE: All games NBA games postponed on Wednesday
The NBA has postponed all three of today's playoff games. The announcement comes after the Milwaukee Bucks did not leave their locker room for Game 5 of their series with Orlando.
The Bucks' decision to protest comes in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
The Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics also have discussed boycotting games in their playoff series, which is scheduled to start tomrrow.
The NBA and the NBPA today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – MIL-ORL, HOU-OKC and LAL-POR have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled.— NBA (@NBA) August 26, 2020