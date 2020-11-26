UPDATE: Boy dead, officer hurt in interaction near Lindsay

New information from Provincial Police with regards to an incident where a 1-year-old boy died near Lindsay.

Police were originally called for what they say was a domestic dispute involving a firearm, just before 9 o'clock, Thursday morning.

Officers from the Kawartha Lakes Detachment tried to stop the vehicle involved in the dispute.

There's no indication there was a chase, but police say there was a collision, where the vehicle rammed an OPP cruiser.

Shortly after, an altercation happened between the man and one of the officers. He was arrested with the help of Kawartha Lakes Police, and there are reports he was shot. He's been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

An OPP officer is also in hospital with serious injuries, but listed in stable condition.

Police also say a child, just one-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.



